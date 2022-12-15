There has been public outcry in Indonesia after defence minister Prabowo Subianto (left) granted YouTuber ‘Deddy Corbuzier’ military honours. Photo: [email protected]
‘Nepotism’: Indonesian YouTuber’s political ties under scrutiny over military honours
- Deddy Corbuzier, a former TV personality and current YouTuber, was given the titular rank of lieutenant colonel despite having no military experience
- It may take a first sergeant as long as 20 years to earn that rank in the Indonesian military
