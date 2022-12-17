Kulsum Shaikh trains young girls how to play football in Mumbra, India. Photo: Kunal Purohit
For the love of the game: Indian women defy sexism, abuse to chase football dream
- Three young women from a Muslim community outside Mumbai have had to dribble past societal barriers to earn their football coaching credentials
- The trio sneaked out of their homes and faced numerous physical beatings as they tried to earn a place in the male-dominated world of football
