Kulsum Shaikh trains young girls how to play football in Mumbra, India. Photo: Kunal Purohit
India
This Week in Asia /  People

For the love of the game: Indian women defy sexism, abuse to chase football dream

  • Three young women from a Muslim community outside Mumbai have had to dribble past societal barriers to earn their football coaching credentials
  • The trio sneaked out of their homes and faced numerous physical beatings as they tried to earn a place in the male-dominated world of football

Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 4:00pm, 17 Dec, 2022

