An older Westerner walks along a beach in Bali. Indonesia hopes its new second-home visa programme will entice billionaires and millionaires, but the retirees already living there feel like they’ve been left in the lurch. Photo: EPA-EFE
An older Westerner walks along a beach in Bali. Indonesia hopes its new second-home visa programme will entice billionaires and millionaires, but the retirees already living there feel like they’ve been left in the lurch. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
This Week in Asia /  People

Indonesia’s foreign retirees fear being driven out as new visa scheme targets ‘filthy rich’

  • Foreigners will be required to have at least US$128,000 worth of cash in Indonesia or proof they own luxury property under the new second-home visa
  • It will replace existing retirement visas, leaving long-term foreign retirees who cannot meet the requirements feeling anxious about their futures

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 7:35pm, 19 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An older Westerner walks along a beach in Bali. Indonesia hopes its new second-home visa programme will entice billionaires and millionaires, but the retirees already living there feel like they’ve been left in the lurch. Photo: EPA-EFE
An older Westerner walks along a beach in Bali. Indonesia hopes its new second-home visa programme will entice billionaires and millionaires, but the retirees already living there feel like they’ve been left in the lurch. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE