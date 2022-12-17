Sompong Ad-Inmong (second from left) teaches bamboo weaving to conflict-affected women in Pattani province. Photo: Handout
In Thailand’s conflict-hit south, women community leaders are using food, education as tools for peace
- Advocates say women are key to resolving the deep south conflict, but they are still left out from peace and security decision-making positions
- Female community leaders in south Thailand have taken the lead in providing support, training for women and youngsters
