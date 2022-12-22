A Philippine senator has urged the government to crack down on Pogo-related crimes. Photo: Shutterstock
The Philippines
Philippine police claim Pogo crackdown is working, but admit kidnappings will never stop

  • The number of kidnappings in the gambling sector has dipped recently, which Metro Manila’s police chief credits to an intensive crackdown
  • But fresh claims by a Filipino senator of an alleged Pogo-related abduction suggests the crime spree isn’t over. ‘If we don’t act now, more victims will follow,’ she warns

Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:07pm, 22 Dec, 2022

