A Philippine senator has urged the government to crack down on Pogo-related crimes. Photo: Shutterstock
Philippine police claim Pogo crackdown is working, but admit kidnappings will never stop
- The number of kidnappings in the gambling sector has dipped recently, which Metro Manila’s police chief credits to an intensive crackdown
- But fresh claims by a Filipino senator of an alleged Pogo-related abduction suggests the crime spree isn’t over. ‘If we don’t act now, more victims will follow,’ she warns
