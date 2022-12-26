In Indonesia, more women are facing pressure to don the hijab amid rising Islamic conservatism. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hijab pressures, LGBTQ rights, ‘antifeminists’: the challenges Asian women faced in 2022
- Hundreds have died and thousands were detained during hijab-burning protests in Iran, but some women and LGBTQ groups elsewhere have made significant gains
- But it seems to be one step forward and two back; for example, Singapore voted to decriminalise gay sex but maintain status quo on man-woman marriage
