In Indonesia, more women are facing pressure to don the hijab amid rising Islamic conservatism. Photo: EPA-EFE
Year in Review
This Week in Asia /  People

Hijab pressures, LGBTQ rights, ‘antifeminists’: the challenges Asian women faced in 2022

  • Hundreds have died and thousands were detained during hijab-burning protests in Iran, but some women and LGBTQ groups elsewhere have made significant gains
  • But it seems to be one step forward and two back; for example, Singapore voted to decriminalise gay sex but maintain status quo on man-woman marriage

Amy Sood
Amy Sood

Updated: 12:00pm, 26 Dec, 2022

