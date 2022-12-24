Many young people are expanding their sex education online, reading and discussing a wide range of topics including respect, LGBTQ issues and pregnancy. Photo: Shutterstock
Young Singaporeans look to TikTok for sex education as more challenge culture of shame

  • There’s a growing desire among city state’s youth to have more open, wide-ranging conversations about sex-related matters, which are traditionally considered taboo
  • Similar conversations are happening elsewhere, including South Korea and Japan, looking at topics like consent, respect, same-gender sex and digital media impact

Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim in Singapore

Updated: 8:08pm, 24 Dec, 2022

Many young people are expanding their sex education online, reading and discussing a wide range of topics including respect, LGBTQ issues and pregnancy. Photo: Shutterstock
