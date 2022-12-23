The mother of one of the landslide’s victims grieves for her son during his funeral procession in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia rescuers hunt for final victim of deadly landslide tragedy as nation mourns
- Once found, the 11-year-old pupil of a Chinese primary school in Kuala Lumpur will become the 31st victim of last week’s landslide in Batang Kali
- The disaster has shaken the nation, as reports emerged of whole families, groups of children and pet dogs being buried alive by debris as they slept
