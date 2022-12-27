About half a million people live in Dharavi in Mumbai. Photo: Shutterstock
India
This Week in Asia /  People

Indian slum dwellers in Dharavi express dreams, fears as Adani Group plans facelift

  • Dharavi is India’s largest slum, home to more than half a million people, but it also sits on prime land in the country’s financial hub of Mumbai
  • While some residents are excited about the area’s makeover, others are worried the transformation will leave them worse off than they are now

Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 8:29am, 27 Dec, 2022

