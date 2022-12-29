Children in traditional Korean attire. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
‘Child abuse’ on South Korean reality TV show sparks backlash over ‘mindless content’ in hunt for views
- Angry viewers flooded MBC TV with complaints after ‘Oh Eun-young’s Report: Marriage Hell’ aired footage of a man molesting his seven-year-old stepdaughter
- Experts say such shows operate under the guise of helping people, but in reality are focused on maximising views and competing for advertising revenue
