Radio Udaan has provided a platform for many people with visual and other disabilities to display their talents. Photo: Handout
India
This Week in Asia /  People

How one Indian radio station is giving ‘a lifeline to people with disabilities’ around the world

  • Set up in 2015, the volunteer-run station now has some 50,000 people with disabilities tuning in to its trilingual broadcasts every month
  • Radio Udaan organises events that help listeners find jobs, go on dates, learn new skills, and take part in talent contests

Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 7:43pm, 31 Dec, 2022

