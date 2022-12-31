Radio Udaan has provided a platform for many people with visual and other disabilities to display their talents. Photo: Handout
How one Indian radio station is giving ‘a lifeline to people with disabilities’ around the world
- Set up in 2015, the volunteer-run station now has some 50,000 people with disabilities tuning in to its trilingual broadcasts every month
- Radio Udaan organises events that help listeners find jobs, go on dates, learn new skills, and take part in talent contests
