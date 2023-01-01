Villagers look at a wooden boat used by Rohingya people in Pidie, Aceh province on December 27, 2022. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
This Week in Asia /  People

‘Left to die’: Fates of 5 Rohingya boats across Asia spotlight enduring crisis of stateless Muslim minority

  • Since 2020, more than 3,000 Rohingya Muslims have attempted the journey from Bangladesh by sea, according to the UN
  • Advocates fear that interest in their plight is waning, after regional officials were slow to respond to calls by rights groups to help the vessels

Amy SoodDimuthu AttanayakeResty Woro Yuniar
Amy Sood Dimuthu Attanayake and Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 8:30am, 1 Jan, 2023

