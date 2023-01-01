The Philippine government has given some 150 million active SIM card owners up to next August to register, including those retained by overseas Filipino workers in cities like Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  People

Philippines’ new SIM card law could be abused by corrupt officials, critics say

  • The SIM Card Registration Act is meant to crack down on mobile phone scams and other crimes, but has raised concerns of data privacy and abuse
  • Critics also point to a section of the law that lets authorities carry out ‘spoofing’ of a registered SIM, in which a caller displays a different number to deceive someone during an investigation

Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles in Manila

Updated: 12:18pm, 1 Jan, 2023

