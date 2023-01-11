Russian conscripts pictured at a railway station in Sevastopol before leaving to serve in the war in November. Photo: EPA-EFE/File
5 Russians sue South Korea for refusing asylum bid: ‘I won’t kill innocent people in Ukraine’
- The men have been sleeping in a basement room at Seoul’s Incheon airport for months after fleeing Putin’s conscription
- ‘I will never take weapons to kill innocent people in Ukraine’, says one; another says Russian police beat him up for being a dissident
