Russian conscripts pictured at a railway station in Sevastopol before leaving to serve in the war in November. Photo: EPA-EFE/File
Russian conscripts pictured at a railway station in Sevastopol before leaving to serve in the war in November. Photo: EPA-EFE/File
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  People

5 Russians sue South Korea for refusing asylum bid: ‘I won’t kill innocent people in Ukraine’

  • The men have been sleeping in a basement room at Seoul’s Incheon airport for months after fleeing Putin’s conscription
  • ‘I will never take weapons to kill innocent people in Ukraine’, says one; another says Russian police beat him up for being a dissident

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 7:31pm, 11 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian conscripts pictured at a railway station in Sevastopol before leaving to serve in the war in November. Photo: EPA-EFE/File
Russian conscripts pictured at a railway station in Sevastopol before leaving to serve in the war in November. Photo: EPA-EFE/File
READ FULL ARTICLE