Kwon Ji-yong aka G-Dragon poses during a photocall prior to the Chanel women’s 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris, on October 3, 2017. Photo: AFP
Does K-pop’s G-Dragon have a new beau? South Korea’s Shinsegae Group denies dating rumours of heiress and superstar

  • The retail giant sought to ‘correct the wrong information’ after some Chinese sites reported that G-Dragon and the Shinsegae heiress were dating
  • G-Dragon was reported to have dated Japanese actress Kiko Mizuhara and K-pop star Jennie from Blackpink in the past

SCMP's Asia desk

Updated: 4:30pm, 11 Jan, 2023

