Kwon Ji-yong aka G-Dragon poses during a photocall prior to the Chanel women’s 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris, on October 3, 2017. Photo: AFP
Does K-pop’s G-Dragon have a new beau? South Korea’s Shinsegae Group denies dating rumours of heiress and superstar
- The retail giant sought to ‘correct the wrong information’ after some Chinese sites reported that G-Dragon and the Shinsegae heiress were dating
- G-Dragon was reported to have dated Japanese actress Kiko Mizuhara and K-pop star Jennie from Blackpink in the past
