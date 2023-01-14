Chinese passengers arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, on Monday following China’s lifting of the travel ban. Photo: Xinhua
As China reopens, well-off citizens embrace ‘run’ culture and seek new homes in Southeast Asia
- Desire to escape China’s strict controls has seen ‘influx’ of inquiries about possible move to Singapore, Malaysia or Thailand, observers say
- Property sector upbeat as return of big-spending Chinese nationals expected to drive sales
