Chinese passengers arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, on Monday following China’s lifting of the travel ban. Photo: Xinhua
As China reopens, well-off citizens embrace ‘run’ culture and seek new homes in Southeast Asia

  • Desire to escape China’s strict controls has seen ‘influx’ of inquiries about possible move to Singapore, Malaysia or Thailand, observers say
  • Property sector upbeat as return of big-spending Chinese nationals expected to drive sales

Kimberly Lim in Singaporeand Joseph Sipalan

Updated: 8:00am, 14 Jan, 2023

