Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, Philippines president speaks on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  People

World Economic Forum: Philippines’ Marcos Jnr ‘returns to scene of the crime’ to launch wealth fund in Switzerland

  • Marcos Jnr unveiled his multibillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund in Switzerland – a country his family was accused of hiding assets of ‘criminal origin’
  • In 1986, Marcos Jnr set off Switzerland’s first ever unilateral banking freeze when he tried to withdraw funds from his parents’ secret Swiss accounts

Raissa Robles
Updated: 9:19am, 19 Jan, 2023

