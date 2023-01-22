Indonesian Catholic devotees hold candles during a Christmas Eve mass at a church in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia grapples with lack of religious freedom: ‘I think how difficult it is for people to worship. It’s sad’
- President Joko Widodo has had to remind regional leaders that the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation is home to five other recognised religions
- It comes as Christians in Indonesia plea for the government to ‘have pity on us’ after reporting harassment while trying to worship, build a church
