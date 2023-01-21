People walk underneath lanterns in the Chinatown section of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on January 15, 2023, ahead of the Lunar New Year. Photo: AFP
Asia’s Chinese diaspora celebrates first post-Covid Lunar New Year even as inflation bites

  • Covid-19 remains a concern for some, even as many people spare no expense to celebrate while others mull cost-cutting measures for festivities
  • Retailers expect a boost as consumers snap up pre-Lunar New Year purchases even as some are caught between raising prices and absorbing them

Joseph Sipalan Kimberly Lim Sen Nguyen and Julian Ryall

Updated: 1:14pm, 21 Jan, 2023

