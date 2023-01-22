Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks during the protest on January 19, 2023. Top India wrestlers led a sit-in protest near the parliament building accusing the federation president and coaches of sexually and mentally harassing young wrestlers. Photo: AP
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks during the protest on January 19, 2023. Top India wrestlers led a sit-in protest near the parliament building accusing the federation president and coaches of sexually and mentally harassing young wrestlers. Photo: AP
India
This Week in Asia /  People

Female Indian wrestlers accuse coaches, federation chief of sexual harassment

  • A protest led by acclaimed wrestler Vinesh Phogat was called off after federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh agreed to step down
  • Public opinion has been divided, especially given how female Indian wrestlers often have to fight societal, gender stereotypes and sexual harassment

Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 3:00pm, 22 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks during the protest on January 19, 2023. Top India wrestlers led a sit-in protest near the parliament building accusing the federation president and coaches of sexually and mentally harassing young wrestlers. Photo: AP
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks during the protest on January 19, 2023. Top India wrestlers led a sit-in protest near the parliament building accusing the federation president and coaches of sexually and mentally harassing young wrestlers. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE