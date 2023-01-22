Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks during the protest on January 19, 2023. Top India wrestlers led a sit-in protest near the parliament building accusing the federation president and coaches of sexually and mentally harassing young wrestlers. Photo: AP
Female Indian wrestlers accuse coaches, federation chief of sexual harassment
- A protest led by acclaimed wrestler Vinesh Phogat was called off after federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh agreed to step down
- Public opinion has been divided, especially given how female Indian wrestlers often have to fight societal, gender stereotypes and sexual harassment
