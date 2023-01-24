Indonesian actress Christine Hakim in the HBO series The Last of Us. Photo: Twitter
‘Give her an Emmy’: Indonesian actress Christine Hakim makes waves in HBO TV series The Last of Us
- Veteran Indonesian actress praised for conveying sense of dread that is ‘so palpable but not over the top’
- A household name in Indonesia, Hakim was also part of the Cannes jury panel in 2002 and appeared in 2010 Hollywood film Eat, Pray, Love
