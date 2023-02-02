File picture of Cambodia police at a building where they arrested Chinese workers at a call centre that carried out scams. Photo: Reuters
English-speaking Filipinos tricked into working at Chinese-run crypto scams: whistle-blowers
- The fraudsters would often get the help of corrupt airport officials to trick Filipinos bound for jobs overseas into working for them
- The Philippines said more than 200 of its nationals were trafficked to Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos and forced to work at casinos run by Chinese gangsters
