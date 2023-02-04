Residents of Bangkok’s Chinatown say Chinese money is squeezing them out. Photo: Reuters/File
Are Thailand’s ‘weak laws’ turning Bangkok heritage area into a ‘China town’?
- Recent news reports, including arrest of alleged gangster ‘Tuhao’, spotlight illegal, lucrative enterprises run by Chinese nationals in Thailand
- Observers say the country must better protect local businesses as Thai-Chinese residents say new money from mainland China is squeezing them out
