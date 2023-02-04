More than 200,000 residents left Hong Kong between mid-2020 and last summer, escaping prolonged pandemic restrictions that were increasingly out of step with the rest of the world. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s talent exodus to Singapore: can it be reversed and is ‘a new wave of expats’ inbound?

  • Mainland China’s reopening and Hong Kong’s gateway status ensure ‘a new wave of expats to the city’ even if those who left don’t return, insiders say
  • Departees told This Week in Asia they’re ‘at peace’ with the move and aren’t looking back despite Singapore battling inflation and soaring rents

Kimberly Lim and Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 7:50am, 4 Feb, 2023

