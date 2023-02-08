Vietnam war survivor Nguyen Thi Thanh, 62, who won a lawsuit against the South Korean government. Her relatives were among dozens killed by Korean marines in 1968. She was injured. Photo: Twitter/Korea-Vietnam Peace Foundation
South Korea to pay US$24,000 to Vietnamese woman who survived military massacre
- Nguyen Thi Thanh was eight when Korean soldiers entered two Vietnamese villages in February 1968 and killed dozens, including two of her siblings
- A judge in Seoul acknowledged Nguyen’s relatives were ‘killed on the spot and the plaintiff seriously wounded. This is obviously illegal’
