Vietnam war survivor Nguyen Thi Thanh, 62, who won a lawsuit against the South Korean government. Her relatives were among dozens killed by Korean marines in 1968. She was injured. Photo: Twitter/Korea-Vietnam Peace Foundation
Vietnam war survivor Nguyen Thi Thanh, 62, who won a lawsuit against the South Korean government. Her relatives were among dozens killed by Korean marines in 1968. She was injured. Photo: Twitter/Korea-Vietnam Peace Foundation
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  People

South Korea to pay US$24,000 to Vietnamese woman who survived military massacre

  • Nguyen Thi Thanh was eight when Korean soldiers entered two Vietnamese villages in February 1968 and killed dozens, including two of her siblings
  • A judge in Seoul acknowledged Nguyen’s relatives were ‘killed on the spot and the plaintiff seriously wounded. This is obviously illegal’

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 8:30am, 8 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Vietnam war survivor Nguyen Thi Thanh, 62, who won a lawsuit against the South Korean government. Her relatives were among dozens killed by Korean marines in 1968. She was injured. Photo: Twitter/Korea-Vietnam Peace Foundation
Vietnam war survivor Nguyen Thi Thanh, 62, who won a lawsuit against the South Korean government. Her relatives were among dozens killed by Korean marines in 1968. She was injured. Photo: Twitter/Korea-Vietnam Peace Foundation
READ FULL ARTICLE