Zahad (front), 23, who was born a girl and identifies as a man, is due to give birth in India in March. Her partner Ziya Pavel, 21, was born a boy and is transitioning to become a woman. Photo: Instagram
Pregnant transgender Indian prepares to become a dad, and make history, with trans partner
- Zahad was in the process of becoming a man when he and his partner Ziya Pavel, also transitioning to be a woman, decided to try for a baby
- Hormone treatment was paused and Zahad is due to deliver soon. ‘It was a chance to be both a mother, in giving birth, and the father,’ he said
