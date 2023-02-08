Footage shared on TikTok shows the 36-year-old man arguing with a Thai woman at a travel agency, who is seen berating him, kicking him and cutting his arms with a small knife. Photo: Reuters
Chinese tourist’s TikTok video of Thailand knife attack by Phuket tour agent sparks apology
- Footage of the attack shows the tourist arguing about a deposit with a Thai woman, who berates him, kicks him and cuts his arms with a small knife
- She was charged with physical assault and carrying a weapon in public. Phuket’s governor apologised to a Chinese consular official for the attack
