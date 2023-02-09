Malaysia hockey player Hanis Nadiah Onn has been banned from playing after a racist tweet. Photo: Getty Images
Malaysia bans star hockey player from national duty over racist Instagram comment
- Hanis Nadiah Onn was called out for her comment on Instagram that included a link to a news report about a concert by Indian composer AR Rahman
- She joked about the ‘smell’ during the concert at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium that drew an audience of 60,000, predominantly ethnic Indians
Corrected [8:50pm, 9 Feb, 2023]
- [8:50pm, 9 Feb, 2023]
An earlier version of this article referred to Hanis Nadiah Onn's comment as appearing on Twitter. She wrote the comment on Instagram.
