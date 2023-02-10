Singapore ruling party lawmaker Tin Pei Ling has switched jobs in the influential Southeast Asian superapp Grab following sharp public criticism over her earlier appointment as the firm’s director of public affairs and policy in the city state. Social media commentators had suggested that the People’s Action Party (PAP) MP would be susceptible to a potential for a conflict of interest if she remained in the public affairs role – requiring liaisons with officials – given her party affiliation and Grab’s outsize corporate footprint in the republic. Grab said in a statement on Friday that public reaction had caused it to “pause and reflect” on how Tin, 39, would simultaneously perform her duties as a Member of Parliament (MP) and as a Grab employee. Singapore lawmaker’s Grab appointment raises conflict of interest concerns Juggling both roles would be “difficult if the intent behind every action or position she takes in the future is doubted or called into question”, said Grab. Both sides subsequently agreed that Tin should be moved to a corporate development role, the Singapore-headquartered firm said. “In her new role, Pei Ling will not be involved in public affairs and policy work in Singapore, nor will she represent Grab in public policy discussions with Singapore government officials,” said Grab, adding that she will continue to abide by rules that prevent any conflicts of interest that may arise. In a separate statement on Facebook , the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) acknowledged the change in her role. It said it initially had no objections to Tin’s appointment as Grab’s director of public affairs and policy. But following public comments about the appointment that surfaced in February, the party reopened discussions on the matter with her. “It then became clear to the party that she would be expected to engage regularly with government ministries and agencies on public policy issues on behalf of Grab,” the party said. The PAP acknowledged that there could be “challenges” in Tin carrying out her duties at Grab even if she made it clear that her corporate role was separate from her duties as an elected MP. While it was important for PAP backbenchers to have private careers to keep in touch with the economy and society, it was also “essential that MPs rigorously separate their public role as MPs from their professional and commercial interests in their private careers,” the PAP said. Tin, also writing on Facebook said that while she understood that public scrutiny was part and parcel of being an MP, she “would never want it to hinder my ability to serve my constituents well as MP, or do my job at Grab effectively”. This would be the case if she took on the role in public affairs, and her intentions and actions in the future would be “called into doubt, whether justified or not”, she wrote. No free ride for Singapore’s Grab after Uber exits Southeast Asia Tin, at 27, was the youngest candidate fielded by the PAP in 2011’s general election, and is now a third-term MP. She was most recently the chief executive of Business China, a non-profit backed by the Singapore government and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She was a full-time MP from 2011 to 2017. Most Singapore MPs have private-sector jobs and are required to declare their interests in any matter relating to their roles before legislative proceedings on these issues take place. Tin’s appointment came into focus not just because of the nature of the public affairs role, but the influence Grab has in everyday life in Singapore. Its brand is ubiquitous in the compact island nation. Apart from its ride hailing business, it is also the biggest food delivery service in the country and part-owner of one of the four Singapore-based digibanks. Comments on social media following Friday’s announcement reflected how public opinion was split on Tin’s Grab role. One commenter said that Tin was “really well liked in her constituency” and urged Singaporeans to stop“cyberbullying” her over the episode. Among detractors, some questioned the swiftness with which her internal transfer was conducted. “To simply change such drastically different roles shows her hiring is not based on ability. Very disappointing,” one commenter said.