Nearly half of the Japanese nurseries surveyed said they gave parents the soiled nappies so they could monitor their child’s health. Photo: Shutterstock
Nearly half of the Japanese nurseries surveyed said they gave parents the soiled nappies so they could monitor their child’s health. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan
This Week in Asia /  People

Japan tells day nurseries to stop handing parents their children’s soiled nappies

  • A study determined that around 40 per cent of preschool facilities insisted parents take home their toddlers’ soiled diapers at the end of the day
  • When asked why, 43 per cent of Japanese nurseries surveyed said it would enable parents to verify their child’s health by examining their waste

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 10:00am, 22 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Nearly half of the Japanese nurseries surveyed said they gave parents the soiled nappies so they could monitor their child’s health. Photo: Shutterstock
Nearly half of the Japanese nurseries surveyed said they gave parents the soiled nappies so they could monitor their child’s health. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE