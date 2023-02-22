Nearly half of the Japanese nurseries surveyed said they gave parents the soiled nappies so they could monitor their child’s health. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan tells day nurseries to stop handing parents their children’s soiled nappies
- A study determined that around 40 per cent of preschool facilities insisted parents take home their toddlers’ soiled diapers at the end of the day
- When asked why, 43 per cent of Japanese nurseries surveyed said it would enable parents to verify their child’s health by examining their waste
