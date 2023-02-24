Indonesia on Friday sacked a senior tax official after his son was arrested in an assault case that put the spotlight on the wealth amassed by the country’s civil servants. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the decision to remove Rafael Alun Trisambodo from the Jakarta tax office was based on an internal disciplinary exericse at the department. Rafael’s son Mario Dandy Satrio was on Thursday charged with grievously assaulting a 15-year-old boy during a domestic dispute at a south Jakarta neighbourhood, police said. Indonesia’s ‘TikTok beggars’ spark concerns of exploitation Mario, 20, faces five years in prison if found guilty, The Jakarta Post reported. The victim remains hospitalised in critical condition. On Friday, a video of Mario’s arrest appeared on his Instagram account, captioned: “Sorry.” Sri Mulyani condemned the incident, which also revealed Mario’s luxurious lifestyle including flaunting expensive cars and sports motorbikes on social media , prompting questions about his father’s income. “Starting today, the said official RAT is removed from his role and position,” she said, referring to Rafael by his initials. Police seized a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon from where the alleged attack happened, while a clip of Mario performing stunts on his Harley-Davidson motorbike was widely shared online. Sri Mulyani also rebuked officials who showed off their wealth, saying such acts brought her ministry into disrepute. “We condemn the lavish lifestyle shown by family members of the finance ministry’s officials, which could erode trust toward the integrity of the finance ministry,” Sri Mulyani said in an Instagram post. She pledged to investigate Rafael’s source of income. According to Indonesia’s anti-corruption watchdog, Rafael has assets worth 56 billion rupiah (US$3.7 million), slightly less than the finance minister’s 58 billion rupiah. As the backlash over his son’s behaviour grew on social media, the tax officer apologised to the victim whose father is a senior member of GP Ansor, the youth wing of Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia’s largest moderate Islamic group. ‘Let’s destroy it’: backlash after Indonesian group targets quake victims’ tents But Rafael’s explanation failed to convince social media users who doubted if his regret was “genuine”. Others said the father can’t be judged based on his son’s deeds and demanded stringent punishment for Mario. “Hopefully this will be a lesson for all children of officials across Indonesia. Mario is arrogant because he has tonnes of his father’s money. Wish he gets the appropriate punishment,” wrote one user. Others said Mario could get off scot-free using his father’s influence. “Five years in prison? He will likely spend a few weeks and walk free as he knows his parents’ clout,” a user said. Rafael said he will cooperate in the investigation into his wealth and the case involving his son.