Thai police arrest 25-year-old Saharat Sawangjaeng, who also goes by the Korean name Jimin Seong, in Bang Na. Photo: Royal Thai Police
Thai drug lord, now a ‘handsome Korean man’, avoided police with new identity from plastic surgery
- Saharat Sawangjaeng lived for three months as ‘Jimin Seong’ in a bid to evade capture for drug charges
- Police identified the 25-year-old, who imported ecstasy from Europe, as ‘one of the main causes of Bangkok’s MDMA epidemic’
