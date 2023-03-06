A teenager in Singapore , who was ridiculed on social media for labelling a S$80 (US$60) Charles & Keith bag a “luxury item” during a TikTok unboxing, has turned the tables on her critics after being named a brand ambassador for the home-grown city fashion chain. Charles & Keith, a Singapore accessories retailer with 600 branches worldwide, on Sunday shared a photo of Zoe Gabriel, 17, modelling a handbag as part of its campaign for International Women’s Day. Gabriel – who goes by ‘zohtaco’ on TikTok – was the target of social media scorn in January when some users mocked her for thanking her dad for the purchase of a bag from Charles & Keith, disputing its right to be called a “ luxury ”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHARLES & KEITH (@charleskeithofficial) But her impassioned response explaining her humble upbringing went viral , sparking debate about Singapore’s obsession with price tags, and the public flaunting of wealth. “Money is the topic that makes me most uncomfortable to talk about,” she said, holding back tears in a TikTok video rebuttal as the criticism poured in. “And that is because growing up, I did not have a lot. My family didn’t have a lot. “Your comment spoke volumes about how ignorant you seem because of your wealth,” she added. Charles & Keith picked up on Gabriel’s videos – which have amassed more than 30 million views on TikTok – and invited her for a tour at their Singapore headquarters and lunch with co-founder Keith Wong. Now the brand, founded in 1996 by the Wong brothers who lend their first names to the chain, has asked Gabriel to model a special handbag, giving the teen the last laugh over her status-driven online critics. Video of Malaysian para-swimming champion selling tissue causes outrage In the campaign, Gabriel joins a group of women, including staff members from the company and professional models, in launching a special iteration of the brand’s bestselling Alia bag, which retails at S$75.90 (US$56). The company’s backing of the teen influencer has also won praise. “Good for you Zoe!! Now all those who bashed you are now envying you,” said one Instagram user. “Will make my way to [Charles & Keith] soon just for this bag. Well done for promoting kindness by giving Zoe a platform,” said another. Others said the saga had been blown out of proportion because of the huge amount of traction Gabriel’s videos gained online. “But I guess in a way, it’s good for Zoe and Charles & Keith. [Since] it was able to get some press from this,” said Candace Teo, a 26-year-old legal associate in Singapore. Twenty per cent of the proceeds from the sale of the bag will go to a scheme led by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. Charles & Keith has also pledged an annual donation of US$100,000 to the cause. “This project will directly support the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and address online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence,” Charles & Keith said in a press release announcing Gabriel’s inclusion in the campaign. Additional reporting by Kimberly Lim