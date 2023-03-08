A Thai nightclub has apologised and offered an American tourist 50,000 baht (US$1,400) compensation after he was assaulted by a bouncer over the confusion surrounding a water bottle last month. The altercation happened outside Bangkok’s The Club Khaosan nightclub where Rodric Carkhuff got into a heated argument with the guard who accused him of stealing a bottle of water the visitor thought was free for customers. As the row intensified, the worker handcuffed Carkhuff and slapped him twice in the face while another guard stepped in and attempted to stop his colleague. Carkhuff claimed the bouncer also wielded a knife during the quarrel, which went viral after a passer-by recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media, the Bangkok Post reported. The entertainment venue called the security staff’s actions “unacceptable” and sacked the duo and a manager for violating the company’s policy. The pub also said in a statement that it would train its employees to ensure the safety of its customers. Police said the guards involved in the scuffle were charged with assault and forcible confinement. Carkhuff, a former English teacher in Thailand , who was compensated by the pub owners last week, said he would take legal action against the two bouncers. Some Thai social media users sympathised with Carkhuff, but others criticised him for letting the nightclub operators off the hook and taking the guards to court instead. Sa-nga Rueangwatanakul, president of the Khao San Business Association, said the episode was a result of a “misunderstanding” on the part of the bouncers. He, however, admitted they went overboard by handcuffing the guest. I still love Thailand and its people despite the incident Rodric Carkhuff, US tourist The tourist maintained he did not intend to steal the water bottle as he believed “that drinking water is provided free to patrons when ordering booze abroad”. Carkhuff added he did not harbour any ill feelings toward Thailand despite the unpleasant experience. “I still love Thailand and its people despite the incident,” he said.