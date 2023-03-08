Philippine K-pop fans have accused a TV show of exposing the community to threats of muggers, after it featured a teenager who apparently stole 2 million pesos (US$36,000) to fund her hobby of collecting merchandise by superstars including BTS and Blackpink. The girl, whom the show called Bea, gave a glimpse into her vast stash of expensive K-pop paraphernalia on a segment of Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (One at Heart, Jessica Soho) that aired last week and went viral. The collection included photo cards and albums of various K-pop artists such as New Jeans, Enhypen, NCT, BTS , and Blackpink . One prized set was a series of limited-edition NCT photocards she said cost 50,000 pesos (US$900) each. The show said Bea had taken the money from her grandmother. K-pop fans accused the programme of using the girl’s case to sensationalise and hype up the value of the merchandise, exposing collectors to threats from muggers. Several cases of thefts have come to light following the episode’s airing, leading fans to link the show to the alleged spate of crimes. This week, a social media user claimed a man robbed their photocard displaying BTS member Jimin in Metro Manila’s Quezon City. It prompted K-pop fans to urge other collectors to remain vigilant. “The producers could have kept the prices hidden and not blatantly parade it on national TV. It’s only 1 DAY after the airing of the episode and I’m seeing accounts tweeting their horrible experiences already,” one user wrote. Beauty queen in the Philippines feels wrath of K-pop lovers The show’s management on Tuesday refuted the theft charge, saying no police complaint about the alleged incident had been lodged in the last two days, The Philippine Inquirer reported. It also hit back at detractors for trolling the staff behind the programme and Bea, and warned of legal action over harassment. “The programme does not intend to hurt or risk anyone or causing division among the public,” KMJS said on Facebook . It added the show served as a “lesson and warning” to its viewers. The explanation, however, failed to convince social media users who insisted KMJS should have clarified that not all K-pop merchandise was pricey and instead focus on inspiring stories than promote clickbait. “I really think KMJS should make a segment where K-pop paraphernalia is shown in a positive light and the joy fans get in collecting them,” wrote a user. Said another: “I used to watch KMJS before because your featured stories used to be entertaining and uplifting. But now, most of your content causes controversies.” Some parents also weighed in on the show highlighting youngsters spending large sums on K-pop collectibles. “My daughter did the same thing but it didn’t reach the amount mentioned in the show. It’s a good thing that I caught up with her and I was able to monitor her from then on,” said a user. Others urged people to “keep everything in moderation”, reminding them being a K-pop fan was a hobby and not an addiction.