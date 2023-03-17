Families of the 135 victims killed in one of the world’s deadliest sporting stadium disasters have expressed outrage and disappointment after two Indonesian police officers were acquitted over their roles in the incident. On Thursday, the Surabaya District Court ruled that senior police officers Wahyu Setyo Pranoto and Bambang Sidik Achmadi were not guilty on charges of negligence leading to injury and death after police fired tear gas following a pitch invasion by fans at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang on October 1. A third officer, Hasdarmawan, was sentenced to 1½ years in prison on the same charges. Prosecutors had sought a three-year jail term for each officer. The court said Pranoto did not have the authority to order anyone to fire tear gas and therefore could not be found guilty of negligence. The prosecution had accused Achmadi of ordering his officers to fire the tear gas, but the court ruled that as tear gas had only been released on the pitch and not into the stands, he could not be held responsible. “As the element of negligence was not fulfilled, the defendant was not legally and convincingly proved to have committed a crime, so the defendant is acquitted of all charges,” the court said of Achmadi. However, that reasoning did not sit well with victims’ families, who questioned whether justice had been served. Elmiati, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, lost her husband Rudi Hariyanto and three-year-old son Muhammad Virdy Prayoga in the crush. “It wasn’t just one or two people who died,” she said. “There is no justice here. We thought the police would be held responsible for their actions. There were so many victims, not just my husband and my son, but hundreds of others. How can this be justice?” A father who lost his two daughters in the crush told This Week in Asia he was not surprised by the verdict. “We already know what the police are like and what the law is like in Indonesia,” said the man, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal. “I received so many threats from the authorities because I gave evidence at the trial,” he said, adding that he was now in a witness protection programme. “I suspected it would be like this. I was a witness in court and I could tell which way it would go. My daughters had been in the 13th tribune of the stadium and they were found dead there. People have accused me of speaking out for money, but no amount of money will bring my children back.” Last October, fans of hosts Arema FC invaded the pitch at Kanjuruhan Stadium after their team lost 3-2 to rivals Persebaya Surabaya. Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowd, and the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate. Earlier this month, the court in Surabaya also found two match officials guilty of negligence over the deadly crush, including failing to carry out a proper risk assessment of the stadium. Security officer Suko Sutrisno was jailed for one year, while match organising committee chairman Abdul Haris was sentenced to 1½ years in prison. The use of tear gas in football stadiums is prohibited by Fifa, the sport’s world governing body. Imam Hidayat, a lawyer representing some of the victims, said it would have been better to have retried the case against the three police officers given the procedural issues hampering the trial, which had begun in January. “They were charged under Articles 359 and 360 of Indonesia’s Criminal Code which were not appropriate as those articles deal with negligence, so it is no wonder they were not found guilty. They should all have been charged with murder,” he said. “The families were already not satisfied with the previous verdicts, and even less so now. There is no justice for the families, especially now that people have walked free,” he said. However, Ranto Sibarani, a human rights lawyer based in Medan, said he reviewed footage of the stadium crush and found that the sentences were reasonable given the legal complexities of the case. “It was right that they were found not guilty and freed because we have to look at the police’s intentions according to the law. Was it their intention to kill people? No. Their intent was to disperse the crowd,” he said. The evidence presented in court that the officers had caused the deaths of the spectators had not held up to scrutiny, Sibarani said. “It was the responsibility of the prosecution to prove the case and they failed to do that,” he said.