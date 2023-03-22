Philippine television actress Klea Pineda gave a glimpse of her personal life as she unveiled her relationship with her girlfriend Katrice Kierulf after coming out last week. Pineda, who declared herself as a “proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community”, opened up about Kierulf, a motorcycle racing enthusiast, on a talk show. Pineda said she took her partner’s privacy into consideration before revealing their relationship, adding Kierulf said she “was just waiting for me” to come out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrice Kierulf (@katricekierulf) The star also said Kierulf, whom she first met on TikTok , was supportive of her announcement. “She’s speaking her truth already to everyone and I’m so proud of her, so very heartfelt about her decision,” broadcaster GMA Network quoted Kierulf as saying. Pineda rose to stardom with her roles in hit dramas series such as Encantadia and Magkaagaw. Meet Chanty, the Filipino actress set to debut in K-pop idol group Lapillus In an Instagram post on Monday, Kierulf shared a photo of herself with Pineda, saying “I believe the stars aligned for us for a reason”. “I am beyond lucky to have met you in this lifetime. You are the most loving, patient and generous soul I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to call you my girlfriend,” Kierulf wrote. Pineda said she finally mustered up the courage to come out to the world as her true authentic self to celebrate her 24th birthday on March 19. From now on, I want to live my life fearlessly Klea Pineda, Filipino actress “I want the world to know that I am a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community,” she said on Instagram, adding she hopes to “inspire and empower” others who are still struggling to come to terms with their sexuality. The actress also thanked her fans for their support and said her sexuality won’t stop her from chasing her dreams in the entertainment industry. “From now on, I want to live my life fearlessly,” she said. Pineda’s mother also welcomed her daughter’s decision in an Instagram message: “Always proud of you, we love you so much”. Rich-poor gap on show in film about China’s online English teaching industry Elated Filipinos showered warm wishes on the couple online, saying “love always wins”. “I’m so very happy seeing everyone go for their heart wants, that’s love,” wrote one Facebook user. Said another: “Congratulations and proud of you Klea. You have become a true person in front of many people who never doubted who you are. We should not be ashamed as long as our goals are good.”