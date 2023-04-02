Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates after a lift at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Photo: Reuters
From Hidilyn Diaz to Siobhan Haughey, Asia’s winning women blaze a trail to sports sponsorships
- The region boasts world-leading women weightlifters, swimmers, gymnasts and cricket players, to name just a few
- But all too often the amount of financial backing they have received has not matched their sporting success – until now
