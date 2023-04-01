TikTok’s CEO Chew Shou Zi speaks at a hearing of the House Committee. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Singapore
Singapore’s Gen Z gives TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi ‘zaddy’ status for his savvy handling of US Congress

  • The TikTok CEO’s responses to US lawmakers grilling him over online safety, data privacy and national security earned him many young fans
  • Singapore TikTok burst to life with videos of 40-year-old Chew bearing the ‘zaddy’ tag, a slang term for an attractive, charismatic older man

Updated: 9:00am, 1 Apr, 2023

