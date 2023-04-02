Australia has urged Japan to introduce a joint custody system that guarantees both parents access to a child after a divorce. Japanese law grants a single parent – often the Japanese guardian in an international marriage – sole custody after a divorce. File photo: Shutterstock
Australia has urged Japan to introduce a joint custody system that guarantees both parents access to a child after a divorce. Japanese law grants a single parent – often the Japanese guardian in an international marriage – sole custody after a divorce. File photo: Shutterstock
Japan
This Week in Asia /  People

Australia latest to pressure Japan over custody law as activists call for ‘meaningful change’

  • Australian media have reported that 82 Australian children have been recognised as abducted by their Japanese parent since 2004
  • The Japanese Civil Code grants a single parent – almost always the Japanese guardian in an international marriage – sole custody after a divorce

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 3:00pm, 2 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Australia has urged Japan to introduce a joint custody system that guarantees both parents access to a child after a divorce. Japanese law grants a single parent – often the Japanese guardian in an international marriage – sole custody after a divorce. File photo: Shutterstock
Australia has urged Japan to introduce a joint custody system that guarantees both parents access to a child after a divorce. Japanese law grants a single parent – often the Japanese guardian in an international marriage – sole custody after a divorce. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE