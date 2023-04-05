Blackpink perform during an event in California in April 2019. Photo: Getty Images
South Korea says cost not a factor in axing of Blackpink concert at Yoon-Biden state dinner
- US First Lady Jill Biden reportedly proposed a joint performance between Blackpink and Lady Gaga to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the US-South Korea alliance
- Seoul says the cultural performance was not included in Yoon’s US itinerary and parties were not at the stage of discussing costs
