Motorcyclists pass by the entrance of Sungai Buloh Prison, in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on April 3 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Death penalty easing a step towards ‘new Malaysia’ but worry over free pass for criminals remains

  • Malaysia’s move has raised hopes other Southeast Asian countries can follow suit
  • Reform reflects changing attitudes in Malaysia since 2010, with advocates saying good government reflects a duty to protect and improve lives rather than punish

Hadi Azmi
Updated: 9:30am, 7 Apr, 2023

