Sri Lankans light candles and pray outside St. Anthony’s Church in Colombo on April 30, 2019. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka must find out truth of 2019 Easter blasts, say survivors and families of victims
- Security chiefs and an ex-president have been ordered to pay up to US$310,000 in reparations in a ruling that paves the way for further action
- But while the top court’s ruling marks a step forward in the fight for justice, activists says the state must do more to find and punish the culprits
