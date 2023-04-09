Sri Lankans light candles and pray outside St. Anthony’s Church in Colombo on April 30, 2019. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka must find out truth of 2019 Easter blasts, say survivors and families of victims

  • Security chiefs and an ex-president have been ordered to pay up to US$310,000 in reparations in a ruling that paves the way for further action
  • But while the top court’s ruling marks a step forward in the fight for justice, activists says the state must do more to find and punish the culprits

Dimuthu Attanayake

Updated: 11:00am, 9 Apr, 2023

