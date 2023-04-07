Police in Central Java, Indonesia, investigate a piece of land where 12 bodies were found, near the home of a shaman. Photo: Central Java police
Indonesia
Indonesia shaman’s arrest for at least 12 murders reignites serial killer concerns

  • 45-year-old Tohari, also known as Mbah Slamet, has confessed to some killings, police say, but does not recall exact number of deaths or who all victims were
  • Well-known in his area, he told clients he could increase their wealth by performing spells; instead, he allegedly poisoned them

Aisyah Llewellyn
Updated: 6:52pm, 7 Apr, 2023

