Police in Central Java, Indonesia, investigate a piece of land where 12 bodies were found, near the home of a shaman. Photo: Central Java police
Indonesia shaman’s arrest for at least 12 murders reignites serial killer concerns
- 45-year-old Tohari, also known as Mbah Slamet, has confessed to some killings, police say, but does not recall exact number of deaths or who all victims were
- Well-known in his area, he told clients he could increase their wealth by performing spells; instead, he allegedly poisoned them
