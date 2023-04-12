Interest in sex is good for a man’s health Japanese study concludes. Photo: Shutterstock
Sex study in Japan concludes interest in making love can add years to a man’s life
- Nine-year study concluded that the death rate was significantly greater in males who lacked sexual interest than in males who had sexual interest
- In contrast, however, the study found no link in the female subjects between sexual interest and the risk of death
