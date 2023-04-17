Vehicles used to transport Chinese workers to the Dasu Hydropower Project in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are seen following an attack in 2021 that left nine Chinese nationals dead. Photo: Xinhua
Vehicles used to transport Chinese workers to the Dasu Hydropower Project in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are seen following an attack in 2021 that left nine Chinese nationals dead. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistan
This Week in Asia /  People

Chinese engineer arrested in Pakistan for ‘insulting Allah’ in Ramadan row, provoking angry mob

  • The unnamed employee of China Gezhouba Group Company stands accused of blasphemy following a heated dispute about the slow pace of work during Ramadan
  • A source involved in the arrest said scores of infuriated Pakistani labourers descended on the engineer’s office, apparently intent on attacking him

Tom HussainUmar Bacha
Tom Hussain in Islamabadand Umar Bacha in Besham

Updated: 10:37am, 17 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Vehicles used to transport Chinese workers to the Dasu Hydropower Project in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are seen following an attack in 2021 that left nine Chinese nationals dead. Photo: Xinhua
Vehicles used to transport Chinese workers to the Dasu Hydropower Project in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are seen following an attack in 2021 that left nine Chinese nationals dead. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE