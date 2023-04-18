Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is escorted by security officers at an election campaign event in Chiba prefecture on Saturday, hours after being evacuated unharmed from the scene of an apparent “smoke bomb” blast at another event earlier that day. Photo: AFP
Japan’s security lapse with Kishida attack so soon after Abe’s murder was ‘embarrassing’. Should G7 leaders be worried?
- On both occasions, Abe and Kishida were surrounded by onlookers, the attackers approached from behind and got within metres of their targets
- While some lament ‘another serious lapse by the police’, others say G7 leaders ‘have little to worry about’ when they meet in Hiroshima next month
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is escorted by security officers at an election campaign event in Chiba prefecture on Saturday, hours after being evacuated unharmed from the scene of an apparent “smoke bomb” blast at another event earlier that day. Photo: AFP