Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh poses with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on April 18, 2023. Photo: AFP
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh poses with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on April 18, 2023. Photo: AFP
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  People

Michelle Yeoh credits multicultural Malaysia for global outlook: ‘I see how I can learn from others’

  • The Oscar-winning actress says in Malaysian society, different ethnic groups ‘learn to live and embrace each other’s culture’
  • Yeoh says there are ‘plenty of stories to be told’ from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific, and urges filmmakers and artists to go beyond their comfort zones

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 7:50pm, 18 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh poses with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on April 18, 2023. Photo: AFP
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh poses with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on April 18, 2023. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE