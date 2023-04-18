Pakistani police arrested a Chinese national on blasphemy charges after he allegedly insulted Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, authorities said. Under Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, the offense carries the death penalty. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistan keeps Chinese engineer in top-security jail to avoid mob attack over blasphemy charge
- The Chinese man is in solitary confinement after being lifted by helicopter to a maximum-security prison 200km away from Dasu
- Police made the switch by adding several terrorism-related charges to the blasphemy complaint registered by the engineer’s two accusers
