Police said the girl was with the suspect moments before her decision to end her life, but that she had entered the building alone. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea hunts man accused of goading teen girl into taking her own life in live-streamed suicide

  • Police said the student had planned a suicide pact with a 27-year-old man through an online community called ‘depression gallery’
  • The man claimed in a blog post that he developed second thoughts and asked the victim to reconsider the plan he had conceived

Updated: 11:15am, 19 Apr, 2023

