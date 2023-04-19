Police said the girl was with the suspect moments before her decision to end her life, but that she had entered the building alone. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea hunts man accused of goading teen girl into taking her own life in live-streamed suicide
- Police said the student had planned a suicide pact with a 27-year-old man through an online community called ‘depression gallery’
- The man claimed in a blog post that he developed second thoughts and asked the victim to reconsider the plan he had conceived
